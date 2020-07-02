Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $444.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

