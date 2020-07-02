Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,644 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIRS opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

