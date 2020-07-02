36,398 Shares in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

NK opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Nantkwest Inc has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 29,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $385,213.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,204,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,687,201.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 3,710,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $44,965,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,750,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,859,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 183,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,085 in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

