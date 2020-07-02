Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $932.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.