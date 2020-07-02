Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of Travelzoo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 15.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 56.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TZOO stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.80. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

