Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 90.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,477 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,669 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 990,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $20,316,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $16,140,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JELD opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

