Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 522,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

