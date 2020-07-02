Two Sigma Investments LP Has $112,000 Holdings in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,297 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Acacia Research worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acacia Research by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acacia Research by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Acacia Research by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Acacia Research Corp has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 205.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

