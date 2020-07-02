Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 363.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 184.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $23.74 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

