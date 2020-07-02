Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 248,390 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,390 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 790,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 144.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 651,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 384,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,944.7% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,872,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NEX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $502.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

