Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBE shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Dougherty & Co downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $231.18 million, a PE ratio of 230.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

