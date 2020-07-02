Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,900 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 8.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $172.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.52. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

