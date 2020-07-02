Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of BancFirst worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BANF opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

