Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $20.78 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report