Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $20.78 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.