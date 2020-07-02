Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 129,322 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 78,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 234,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NYSE:AM opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.70. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

