Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 40,800 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,331,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $309.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.95 and a 200-day moving average of $302.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

