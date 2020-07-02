Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $304.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

