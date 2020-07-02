Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.