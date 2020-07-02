Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.55.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,382 shares of company stock worth $4,610,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

