Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

