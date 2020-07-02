Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 752,988 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,444,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 286,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.