Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 392,332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

