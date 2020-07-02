Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.66. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

