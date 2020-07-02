Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,775 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after buying an additional 166,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

