Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $162,000 in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

