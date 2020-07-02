Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 757 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

HVT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti raised their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

