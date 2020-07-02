PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $105.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

