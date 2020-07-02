Jane Street Group LLC Sells 34,633 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.93% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMBH opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

