Jane Street Group LLC Sells 34,633 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.93% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMBH opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report