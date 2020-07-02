Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.73% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

