17,337 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,812,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

