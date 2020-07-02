Jane Street Group LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,383 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

