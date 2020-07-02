Jane Street Group LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 96.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. 26.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

