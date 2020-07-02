Jane Street Group LLC Invests $399,000 in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Navient by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.