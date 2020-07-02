Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,224 Shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.01% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $72.68.

