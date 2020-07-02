Jane Street Group LLC Invests $402,000 in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.26% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EPV opened at $25.36 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

