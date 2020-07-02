Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.