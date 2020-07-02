Jane Street Group LLC Invests $392,000 in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 282,699 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,535,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares during the period.

MYOK opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,583. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYOK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

