LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.