Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 247.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT opened at $108.29 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.23.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.