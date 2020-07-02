Jane Street Group LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,382 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

ESPR opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

