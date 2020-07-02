Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EAF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.