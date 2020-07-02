Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.56% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DBMF opened at $24.64 on Thursday. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

