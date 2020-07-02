Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

