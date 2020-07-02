Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The business had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

