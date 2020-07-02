Jane Street Group LLC Invests $410,000 in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

