Jane Street Group LLC Invests $412,000 in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $383,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYME. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Johnson Outdoors Inc. Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Johnson Outdoors Inc. Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $162,000 in Spirit Airlines Incorporated
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $162,000 in Spirit Airlines Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report