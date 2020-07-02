Jane Street Group LLC Invests $412,000 in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $383,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYME. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

