Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 447,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,086,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 235,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter.

URTH opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $102.28.

