Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 447,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,086,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 235,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter.

URTH opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $102.28.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,644 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report