Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $90.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02.

