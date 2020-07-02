iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,261 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 748.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 294.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

