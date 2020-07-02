Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.12% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify International Online Retail ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.